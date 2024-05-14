Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹12.84 and closing at ₹12.83. The stock reached a high of ₹12.9 and a low of ₹12.19 during the trading day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹2482.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹36.82 and a 52-week low of ₹11.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,076,697 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Brightcom Group touched a high of 12.39 & a low of 12.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.4
|Support 1
|12.31
|Resistance 2
|12.44
|Support 2
|12.26
|Resistance 3
|12.49
|Support 3
|12.22
Brightcom Group Live Updates
BRIGHTCOM GROUP
BRIGHTCOM GROUP
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 0.49% to reach ₹12.36, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like ICRA, Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, and S J S Enterprises. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown slight gains of 0.2% and 0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICRA
|5103.2
|61.2
|1.21
|6244.65
|4586.71
|4908.91
|Care Ratings
|1108.85
|23.45
|2.16
|1265.0
|626.17
|3310.15
|Brightcom Group
|12.36
|0.06
|0.49
|36.82
|12.19
|2494.89
|Axiscades Technologies
|597.45
|11.55
|1.97
|848.0
|314.05
|2282.2
|S J S Enterprises
|606.1
|1.95
|0.32
|729.15
|452.15
|1844.84
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹12.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹12.3
Brightcom Group share price is at ₹12.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.05 and ₹12.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 12.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
The current share price of Brightcom Group has remained unchanged at ₹12.30, showing a 0.00% gain for the day. Over the past year, the share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -13.38% to ₹12.30, while the Nifty index has increased by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.55%
|3 Months
|-33.45%
|6 Months
|-28.07%
|YTD
|-36.43%
|1 Year
|-13.38%
Brightcom Group share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.8
|Support 1
|12.05
|Resistance 2
|13.25
|Support 2
|11.75
|Resistance 3
|13.55
|Support 3
|11.3
Brightcom Group share price Today : Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12272 k
The trading volume yesterday was 39.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹12.83 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹12.9 & ₹12.19 yesterday to end at ₹12.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!