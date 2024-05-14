Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹12.84 and closing at ₹12.83. The stock reached a high of ₹12.9 and a low of ₹12.19 during the trading day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹2482.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹36.82 and a 52-week low of ₹11.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,076,697 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group touched a high of 12.39 & a low of 12.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.4
|Support 1
|12.31
|Resistance 2
|12.44
|Support 2
|12.26
|Resistance 3
|12.49
|Support 3
|12.22
Today, the share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 0.49% to reach ₹12.36, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like ICRA, Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, and S J S Enterprises. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown slight gains of 0.2% and 0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICRA
|5103.2
|61.2
|1.21
|6244.65
|4586.71
|4908.91
|Care Ratings
|1108.85
|23.45
|2.16
|1265.0
|626.17
|3310.15
|Brightcom Group
|12.36
|0.06
|0.49
|36.82
|12.19
|2494.89
|Axiscades Technologies
|597.45
|11.55
|1.97
|848.0
|314.05
|2282.2
|S J S Enterprises
|606.1
|1.95
|0.32
|729.15
|452.15
|1844.84
Brightcom Group share price is at ₹12.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.05 and ₹12.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 12.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The current share price of Brightcom Group has remained unchanged at ₹12.30, showing a 0.00% gain for the day. Over the past year, the share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -13.38% to ₹12.30, while the Nifty index has increased by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.55%
|3 Months
|-33.45%
|6 Months
|-28.07%
|YTD
|-36.43%
|1 Year
|-13.38%
The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.8
|Support 1
|12.05
|Resistance 2
|13.25
|Support 2
|11.75
|Resistance 3
|13.55
|Support 3
|11.3
The trading volume yesterday was 39.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹12.9 & ₹12.19 yesterday to end at ₹12.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!