Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 12.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.35 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at 12.84 and closing at 12.83. The stock reached a high of 12.9 and a low of 12.19 during the trading day. The company's market capitalization stands at 2482.78 crore, with a 52-week high of 36.82 and a 52-week low of 11.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,076,697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group touched a high of 12.39 & a low of 12.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.4Support 112.31
Resistance 212.44Support 212.26
Resistance 312.49Support 312.22
14 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 0.49% to reach 12.36, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like ICRA, Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, and S J S Enterprises. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown slight gains of 0.2% and 0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICRA5103.261.21.216244.654586.714908.91
Care Ratings1108.8523.452.161265.0626.173310.15
Brightcom Group12.360.060.4936.8212.192494.89
Axiscades Technologies597.4511.551.97848.0314.052282.2
S J S Enterprises606.11.950.32729.15452.151844.84
14 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹12.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹12.3

Brightcom Group share price is at 12.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 12.05 and 12.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 12.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 12.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

The current share price of Brightcom Group has remained unchanged at 12.30, showing a 0.00% gain for the day. Over the past year, the share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -13.38% to 12.30, while the Nifty index has increased by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.55%
3 Months-33.45%
6 Months-28.07%
YTD-36.43%
1 Year-13.38%
14 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.8Support 112.05
Resistance 213.25Support 211.75
Resistance 313.55Support 311.3
14 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today : Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12272 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹12.83 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 12.9 & 12.19 yesterday to end at 12.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.