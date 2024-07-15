Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : The last day of Brightcom Group saw an open price of ₹8.12 and a close price of ₹8.54. The stock had a high and low of ₹8.12 each. The market capitalization stood at ₹1639.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹31, while the 52-week low was ₹8.54. The BSE volume for the day was 204,433 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 8.54 & a low of 8.54 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.54
|Support 1
|8.54
|Resistance 2
|8.54
|Support 2
|8.54
|Resistance 3
|8.54
|Support 3
|8.54
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.92% to reach ₹8.12, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Rossell India is declining, whereas Veranda Learning Solutions, Technvision Ventures, and KMC Speciality Hospitals India are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.23% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rossell India
|582.7
|-3.55
|-0.61
|665.0
|341.8
|2196.78
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|294.2
|4.1
|1.41
|337.05
|135.05
|2035.79
|Brightcom Group
|8.12
|-0.42
|-4.92
|31.0
|8.54
|1639.04
|Technvision Ventures
|2610.0
|0.6
|0.02
|2864.0
|163.0
|1637.78
|KMC Speciality Hospitals India
|84.0
|0.3
|0.36
|104.95
|67.41
|1369.91
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.12 & ₹8.12 yesterday to end at ₹8.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend