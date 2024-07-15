Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -4.92 %. The stock closed at 8.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.12 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : The last day of Brightcom Group saw an open price of 8.12 and a close price of 8.54. The stock had a high and low of 8.12 each. The market capitalization stood at 1639.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 31, while the 52-week low was 8.54. The BSE volume for the day was 204,433 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 8.54 & a low of 8.54 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.54Support 18.54
Resistance 28.54Support 28.54
Resistance 38.54Support 38.54
15 Jul 2024, 10:11 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live:

15 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.92% to reach 8.12, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Rossell India is declining, whereas Veranda Learning Solutions, Technvision Ventures, and KMC Speciality Hospitals India are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.23% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rossell India582.7-3.55-0.61665.0341.82196.78
Veranda Learning Solutions294.24.11.41337.05135.052035.79
Brightcom Group8.12-0.42-4.9231.08.541639.04
Technvision Ventures2610.00.60.022864.0163.01637.78
KMC Speciality Hospitals India84.00.30.36104.9567.411369.91
15 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.12 & 8.12 yesterday to end at 8.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.