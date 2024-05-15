Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group closed today at 12.27, down -4.96% from yesterday's 12.91

42 min read . 15 May 2024
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -4.96 %. The stock closed at 12.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.27 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 12.49 and closed at 12.3. The high for the day was 12.91 and the low was 12.25. The market capitalization stood at 2605.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were 36.82 and 12.19 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,275,461 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has a 0.00% MF holding & 10.50% FII holding as per filings in the december quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.50% in september to 10.50% in december quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 22.30%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 22.25%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% for both periods.

15 May 2024, 07:09 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has experienced an EPS growth of 15.26% and a revenue growth of 40.06% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 76064.84 cr, which is 2.84% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth for revenue and profit for the quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.96% to reach 12.27, while its peer companies showed a mixed performance. ICRA, Care Ratings, and S J S Enterprises are all declining today, while Axiscades Technologies are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.08% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICRA5008.0-75.25-1.486244.654586.714817.34
Care Ratings1096.1-11.95-1.081265.0626.173272.09
Brightcom Group12.27-0.64-4.9636.8212.192476.73
Axiscades Technologies605.6512.652.13848.0314.052313.52
S J S Enterprises606.35-0.1-0.02729.15452.151845.6
15 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group stock recorded a high price of 12.27 and a low price of 12.27 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group closed today at ₹12.27, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.91

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price closed the day at 12.27 - a 4.96% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 12.25 , 12.25 , 12.25. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 12.25 , 12.25 , 12.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 35.15% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Brightcom Group until 3 PM is 35.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 12.27, showing a decrease of -4.96%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:20 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group trading at ₹12.27, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.91

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Brightcom Group has broken the first support of 12.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 12.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days12.88
10 Days13.36
20 Days14.36
50 Days15.67
100 Days17.49
300 Days18.37
15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 20.97% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The Brightcom Group's trading volume by 2 PM is 20.97% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 12.27, showing an increase of -4.96%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 12.27 and 12.27 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 12.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 12.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.27Support 112.27
Resistance 212.27Support 212.27
Resistance 312.27Support 312.27
15 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹12.27, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.91

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Brightcom Group has broken the first support of 12.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 12.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 58.37% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded by 1 PM is 58.37% higher than yesterday, with the price at 12.27, up by -4.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 12.27 and 12.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 12.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 12.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.27Support 112.27
Resistance 212.27Support 212.27
Resistance 312.27Support 312.27
15 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group stock reached a high of 12.27 and a low of 12.27.

15 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 110.07% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 12 AM today is 110.07% higher than yesterday, with the price at 12.27, a decrease of -4.96%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 12.27 and 12.27 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 12.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 12.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.27Support 112.27
Resistance 212.27Support 212.27
Resistance 312.27Support 312.27
15 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST NSE to suspend trading in Shankar Sharma portfolio stock Brightcom Group from June 14

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/nse-to-suspend-trading-in-shankar-sharma-portfolio-stock-brightcom-group-from-june-14-11715755934756.html

15 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days12.88
10 Days13.36
20 Days14.36
50 Days15.67
100 Days17.49
300 Days18.37
15 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹12.27, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.91

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Brightcom Group has broken the first support of 12.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 12.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 161.08% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Brightcom Group by 11 AM is 161.08% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 12.27, a decrease of -4.96%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 12.27 and 12.27 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 12.27 and selling near hourly resistance at 12.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.27Support 112.27
Resistance 212.27Support 212.27
Resistance 312.27Support 312.27
15 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group trading at ₹12.27, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.91

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Brightcom Group has broken the first support of 12.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 12.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.96% to 12.27, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Care Ratings is declining, but ICRA, Axiscades Technologies, and S J S Enterprises are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICRA5102.419.150.386244.654586.714908.14
Care Ratings1100.15-7.9-0.711265.0626.173284.18
Brightcom Group12.27-0.64-4.9636.8212.192476.73
Axiscades Technologies605.512.52.11848.0314.052312.95
S J S Enterprises609.42.950.49729.15452.151854.89
15 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 177.45% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 10 AM is 177.45% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 12.27, a decrease of -4.96%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume suggests a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group touched a high of 12.27 & a low of 12.27 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.27Support 112.27
Resistance 212.27Support 212.27
Resistance 312.27Support 312.27
15 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.96% to 12.27, with its peers showing mixed performance. While S J S Enterprises is declining, ICRA, Care Ratings, and Axiscades Technologies are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICRA5102.5519.30.386244.654586.714908.29
Care Ratings1112.054.00.361265.0626.173319.7
Brightcom Group12.27-0.64-4.9636.8212.192476.73
Axiscades Technologies614.8521.853.68848.0314.052348.67
S J S Enterprises606.05-0.4-0.07729.15452.151844.69
15 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹12.27, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.91

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Brightcom Group has broken the first support of 12.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 12.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -4.96% and is currently trading at 12.27. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has decreased by -13.42% to 12.27. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 20.76% increase to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months-28.66%
6 Months-24.56%
YTD-33.33%
1 Year-13.42%
15 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.12Support 112.47
Resistance 213.33Support 212.03
Resistance 313.77Support 311.82
15 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11694 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1275 k.

15 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹12.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 12.91 & 12.25 yesterday to end at 12.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

