Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group closed today at 12.27, down -4.96% from yesterday's 12.91

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹12.49 and closed at ₹12.3. The high for the day was ₹12.91 and the low was ₹12.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹2605.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹36.82 and ₹12.19 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,275,461 shares traded.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has a 0.00% MF holding & 10.50% FII holding as per filings in the december quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.50% in september to 10.50% in december quarter.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 22.30%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 22.25%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% for both periods.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has experienced an EPS growth of 15.26% and a revenue growth of 40.06% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 76064.84 cr, which is 2.84% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth for revenue and profit for the quarter.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.96% to reach ₹12.27, while its peer companies showed a mixed performance. ICRA, Care Ratings, and S J S Enterprises are all declining today, while Axiscades Technologies are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.08% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICRA
|5008.0
|-75.25
|-1.48
|6244.65
|4586.71
|4817.34
|Care Ratings
|1096.1
|-11.95
|-1.08
|1265.0
|626.17
|3272.09
|Brightcom Group
|12.27
|-0.64
|-4.96
|36.82
|12.19
|2476.73
|Axiscades Technologies
|605.65
|12.65
|2.13
|848.0
|314.05
|2313.52
|S J S Enterprises
|606.35
|-0.1
|-0.02
|729.15
|452.15
|1845.6
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group stock recorded a high price of ₹12.27 and a low price of ₹12.27 on the current day.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price closed the day at ₹12.27 - a 4.96% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 12.25 , 12.25 , 12.25. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 12.25 , 12.25 , 12.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Brightcom Group until 3 PM is 35.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹12.27, showing a decrease of -4.96%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.88
|10 Days
|13.36
|20 Days
|14.36
|50 Days
|15.67
|100 Days
|17.49
|300 Days
|18.37
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The Brightcom Group's trading volume by 2 PM is 20.97% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹12.27, showing an increase of -4.96%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/nse-to-suspend-trading-in-shankar-sharma-portfolio-stock-brightcom-group-from-june-14-11715755934756.html
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.88
|10 Days
|13.36
|20 Days
|14.36
|50 Days
|15.67
|100 Days
|17.49
|300 Days
|18.37
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Brightcom Group by 11 AM is 161.08% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹12.27, a decrease of -4.96%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.96% to ₹12.27, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Care Ratings is declining, but ICRA, Axiscades Technologies, and S J S Enterprises are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICRA
|5102.4
|19.15
|0.38
|6244.65
|4586.71
|4908.14
|Care Ratings
|1100.15
|-7.9
|-0.71
|1265.0
|626.17
|3284.18
|Brightcom Group
|12.27
|-0.64
|-4.96
|36.82
|12.19
|2476.73
|Axiscades Technologies
|605.5
|12.5
|2.11
|848.0
|314.05
|2312.95
|S J S Enterprises
|609.4
|2.95
|0.49
|729.15
|452.15
|1854.89
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 10 AM is 177.45% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹12.27, a decrease of -4.96%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume suggests a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may indicate further price declines.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.96% to ₹12.27, with its peers showing mixed performance. While S J S Enterprises is declining, ICRA, Care Ratings, and Axiscades Technologies are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICRA
|5102.55
|19.3
|0.38
|6244.65
|4586.71
|4908.29
|Care Ratings
|1112.05
|4.0
|0.36
|1265.0
|626.17
|3319.7
|Brightcom Group
|12.27
|-0.64
|-4.96
|36.82
|12.19
|2476.73
|Axiscades Technologies
|614.85
|21.85
|3.68
|848.0
|314.05
|2348.67
|S J S Enterprises
|606.05
|-0.4
|-0.07
|729.15
|452.15
|1844.69
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -4.96% and is currently trading at ₹12.27. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has decreased by -13.42% to ₹12.27. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 20.76% increase to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.53%
|3 Months
|-28.66%
|6 Months
|-24.56%
|YTD
|-33.33%
|1 Year
|-13.42%
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.12
|Support 1
|12.47
|Resistance 2
|13.33
|Support 2
|12.03
|Resistance 3
|13.77
|Support 3
|11.82
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1275 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹12.91 & ₹12.25 yesterday to end at ₹12.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
