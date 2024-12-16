Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 8.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.37 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 9.37 and closed at 8.93, maintaining a high of 9.37 and a low of 9.37 throughout the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,800.521 crore. Over the past year, Brightcom Group has experienced a 52-week high of 22.8 and a low of 6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 370,855 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 10:12 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates:

16 Dec 2024, 09:51 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group's share price increased by 4.93% today, reaching 9.37, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Some peers, like Saraswati Commercial India, are experiencing declines, whereas others, including Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, and RITCO LO, are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped by 0.33% and 0.08%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Saraswati Commercial India20032.6-129.7-0.6427775.02800.02063.22
Veranda Learning Solutions261.854.01.55366.05135.051811.94
Brightcom Group9.370.444.9322.86.651890.79
KMC Speciality Hospitals India80.710.370.46104.9569.01316.26
RITCO LO426.27.31.74443.2190.31043.19
16 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9.37 & 9.37 yesterday to end at 9.37. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

