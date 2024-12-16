Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹9.37 and closed at ₹8.93, maintaining a high of ₹9.37 and a low of ₹9.37 throughout the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,800.521 crore. Over the past year, Brightcom Group has experienced a 52-week high of ₹22.8 and a low of ₹6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 370,855 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group's share price increased by 4.93% today, reaching ₹9.37, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Some peers, like Saraswati Commercial India, are experiencing declines, whereas others, including Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, and RITCO LO, are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped by 0.33% and 0.08%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Saraswati Commercial India
|20032.6
|-129.7
|-0.64
|27775.0
|2800.0
|2063.22
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|261.85
|4.0
|1.55
|366.05
|135.05
|1811.94
|Brightcom Group
|9.37
|0.44
|4.93
|22.8
|6.65
|1890.79
|KMC Speciality Hospitals India
|80.71
|0.37
|0.46
|104.95
|69.0
|1316.26
|RITCO LO
|426.2
|7.3
|1.74
|443.2
|190.3
|1043.19
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.37 & ₹9.37 yesterday to end at ₹9.37. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend