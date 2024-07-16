Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹8.12 and closed at ₹8.54. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8.12, while the lowest price was also ₹8.12. The market capitalization stood at ₹1639.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹31, and the 52-week low was ₹8.54. The BSE volume for the day was 646,480 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 646 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.12 & ₹8.12 yesterday to end at ₹8.12. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend