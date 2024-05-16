Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group closed today at 11.66, down -4.97% from yesterday's 12.27

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹12.27 and closed at ₹12.91 on the last day. The high and low for the day were both ₹12.27. The market capitalization stood at ₹2476.73 crores. The 52-week high was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹12.19. The BSE volume for the day was 1142707 shares.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has a 0.00% MF holding & 10.50% FII holding as per filings in the december quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.50% in september to 10.50% in december quarter.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group achieved a ROE of 22.30% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 22.25% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has shown an EPS growth of 15.26% and a revenue growth of 40.06% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated revenue of 76064.84 cr, which is 2.84% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to experience growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by -4.97% to ₹11.66, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Care Ratings and Axiscades Technologies are declining, whereas ICRA and S J S Enterprises are showing an upward trend. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICRA
|5077.0
|58.45
|1.16
|6244.65
|4586.71
|4883.71
|Care Ratings
|1091.45
|-5.2
|-0.47
|1265.0
|626.17
|3258.21
|Brightcom Group
|11.66
|-0.61
|-4.97
|36.82
|12.19
|2353.6
|Axiscades Technologies
|605.5
|-2.05
|-0.34
|848.0
|314.05
|2312.95
|S J S Enterprises
|612.2
|5.85
|0.96
|729.15
|452.15
|1863.41
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group stock reached a high of ₹11.66 and a low of ₹11.66 on the current day.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has declined by -4.97% today, trading at ₹11.66. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has dropped by -21.47% to ₹11.66. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.58%
|3 Months
|-32.84%
|6 Months
|-28.78%
|YTD
|-36.69%
|1 Year
|-21.47%
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.25
|Support 1
|12.25
|Resistance 2
|12.25
|Support 2
|12.25
|Resistance 3
|12.25
|Support 3
|12.25
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1142 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹12.27 & ₹12.27 yesterday to end at ₹12.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
