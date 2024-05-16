Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group closed today at 11.66, down -4.97% from yesterday's 12.27

39 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 12.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.66 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 12.27 and closed at 12.91 on the last day. The high and low for the day were both 12.27. The market capitalization stood at 2476.73 crores. The 52-week high was 36.82 and the 52-week low was 12.19. The BSE volume for the day was 1142707 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has a 0.00% MF holding & 10.50% FII holding as per filings in the december quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.50% in september to 10.50% in december quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group achieved a ROE of 22.30% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 22.25% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has shown an EPS growth of 15.26% and a revenue growth of 40.06% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated revenue of 76064.84 cr, which is 2.84% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to experience growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by -4.97% to 11.66, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Care Ratings and Axiscades Technologies are declining, whereas ICRA and S J S Enterprises are showing an upward trend. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICRA5077.058.451.166244.654586.714883.71
Care Ratings1091.45-5.2-0.471265.0626.173258.21
Brightcom Group11.66-0.61-4.9736.8212.192353.6
Axiscades Technologies605.5-2.05-0.34848.0314.052312.95
S J S Enterprises612.25.850.96729.15452.151863.41
16 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group stock reached a high of 11.66 and a low of 11.66 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group closed today at ₹11.66, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹12.27

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price closed the day at 11.66 - a 4.97% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 11.65 , 11.65 , 11.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 11.65 , 11.65 , 11.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -34.52% lower than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Brightcom Group traded by 3 PM is down 34.52% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 11.66, reflecting a decrease of 4.97%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.66, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹12.27

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.66 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 12.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days12.85
10 Days13.27
20 Days14.20
50 Days15.57
100 Days17.42
300 Days18.30
16 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -33.79% lower than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded by 2 PM is 33.79% lower than yesterday, with the price at 11.66, a decrease of 4.97%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:42 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 11.66 and 11.66 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 11.66 and selling near the hourly resistance at 11.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.66Support 111.66
Resistance 211.66Support 211.66
Resistance 311.66Support 311.66
16 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.66, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹12.27

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.66 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 12.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 01:55 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -36.35% lower than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 1 PM is down by 36.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 11.66, a decrease of 4.97%. Volume traded is a significant indicator to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 11.66 and 11.66 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 11.66 and selling near the hourly resistance at 11.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.66Support 111.66
Resistance 211.66Support 211.66
Resistance 311.66Support 311.66
16 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group stock opened and closed at 11.66 on the current day, with no fluctuation in the price, marking both the high and low of the day.

16 May 2024, 12:56 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -36.88% lower than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 12 AM is 36.88% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 11.66, down by 4.97%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 11.66 and 11.66 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 11.66 and selling near the hourly resistance at 11.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.66Support 111.66
Resistance 211.66Support 211.66
Resistance 311.66Support 311.66
16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days12.85
10 Days13.27
20 Days14.20
50 Days15.57
100 Days17.42
300 Days18.30
16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.66, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹12.27

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.66 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 12.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -41.63% lower than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded up to 11 AM is 41.63% lower than yesterday, with the price at 11.66, a decrease of 4.97%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 11.66 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 11.66 and selling near the hourly resistance at 11.66.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.66Support 111.66
Resistance 211.66Support 211.66
Resistance 311.66Support 311.66
16 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -4.97% to 11.66, while its peers like ICRA, Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, and S J S Enterprises are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICRA5142.3123.752.476244.654586.714946.52
Care Ratings1097.150.50.051265.0626.173275.22
Brightcom Group11.66-0.61-4.9736.8212.192353.6
Axiscades Technologies610.22.650.44848.0314.052330.9
S J S Enterprises617.9511.61.91729.15452.151880.91
16 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.66, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹12.27

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.66 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 12.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Brightcom Group, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

https://www.livemint.com/market/brightcom-group-butterfly-gandhimathi-appliances-others-hit-52-week-low-today-check-the-full-list-here-11715837402068.html

16 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -37.98% lower than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 10 AM is 37.98% lower than yesterday, with the price at 11.66, a decrease of 4.97%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group touched a high of 11.66 & a low of 11.66 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.66Support 111.66
Resistance 211.66Support 211.66
Resistance 311.66Support 311.66
16 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.97% to 11.66, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Care Ratings is declining, but ICRA, Axiscades Technologies, and S J S Enterprises are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.23% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICRA5100.581.951.636244.654586.714906.31
Care Ratings1095.9-0.75-0.071265.0626.173271.49
Brightcom Group11.66-0.61-4.9736.8212.192353.6
Axiscades Technologies611.453.90.64848.0314.052335.68
S J S Enterprises627.320.953.46729.15452.151909.37
16 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.66, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹12.27

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.66 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 12.25. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

16 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has declined by -4.97% today, trading at 11.66. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has dropped by -21.47% to 11.66. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.58%
3 Months-32.84%
6 Months-28.78%
YTD-36.69%
1 Year-21.47%
16 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.25Support 112.25
Resistance 212.25Support 212.25
Resistance 312.25Support 312.25
16 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10852 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1142 k.

16 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹12.91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 12.27 & 12.27 yesterday to end at 12.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.