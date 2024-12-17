Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹9.37 and closed at ₹8.93, with both the high and low also recorded at ₹9.37. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1889.337 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹22.8 and a low of ₹6.65. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,274,472 shares for the day.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.93%, currently trading at ₹9.37. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 53.08%, also standing at ₹9.37. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.93%
|3 Months
|3.73%
|6 Months
|-0.21%
|YTD
|-51.63%
|1 Year
|-53.08%
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.36
|Support 1
|9.36
|Resistance 2
|9.36
|Support 2
|9.36
|Resistance 3
|9.36
|Support 3
|9.36
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1395 k & BSE volume was 1274 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.37 & ₹9.37 yesterday to end at ₹9.37. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend