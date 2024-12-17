Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 8.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.37 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 9.37 and closed at 8.93, with both the high and low also recorded at 9.37. The company's market capitalization stands at 1889.337 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 22.8 and a low of 6.65. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,274,472 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.93%, currently trading at 9.37. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 53.08%, also standing at 9.37. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.93%
3 Months3.73%
6 Months-0.21%
YTD-51.63%
1 Year-53.08%
17 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.36Support 19.36
Resistance 29.36Support 29.36
Resistance 39.36Support 39.36
17 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4007 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1395 k & BSE volume was 1274 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9.37 & 9.37 yesterday to end at 9.37. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

