Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group closed today at 11.08, down -4.97% from yesterday's 11.66

39 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : On 17 May 2024, Brightcom Group stock price went down by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 11.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.08 per share.

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights

On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 11.66 and closed at 12.27. The high and low for the day remained at 11.66. The market capitalization stood at 2353.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 36.82 and 12.19 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1012555 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Brightcom Group has a 0.00% MF holding & 10.50% FII holding as per filings in the december quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.50% in september to 10.50% in december quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:32 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Brightcom Group's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 22.30%. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was 22.25%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.

17 May 2024, 07:09 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Brightcom Group has shown an EPS growth of 15.26% and a revenue growth of 40.06% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 76064.84 cr, which is 2.84% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.97% to 11.08, while its peers showed mixed performance. Axiscades Technologies and Rossell India are declining, whereas Care Ratings and S J S Enterprises are experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Care Ratings1092.953.650.341265.0626.173262.69
Axiscades Technologies603.5-0.8-0.13848.0314.052305.31
Brightcom Group11.08-0.58-4.9736.8211.662236.52
S J S Enterprises627.712.852.09729.15452.151910.59
Rossell India473.0-0.8-0.17549.85266.451783.04
17 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today's Price range

Today, Brightcom Group stock had a high price of 11.08 and a low price of 11.08.

17 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 34.22% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Brightcom Group until 3 PM is 34.22% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 11.08, representing a decrease of -4.97%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group closed today at ₹11.08, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹11.66

Brightcom Group share price closed the day at 11.08 - a 4.97% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 11.1 , 11.1 , 11.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 11.1 , 11.1 , 11.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.08, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹11.66

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.08 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 11.65. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

17 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days12.64
10 Days13.10
20 Days14.02
50 Days15.46
100 Days17.35
300 Days18.23
17 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 44.28% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Brightcom Group until 2 PM is 44.28% higher than yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 11.08, showing a decrease of -4.97%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a continued decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 11.08 and 11.08 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 11.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 11.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.08Support 111.08
Resistance 211.08Support 211.08
Resistance 311.08Support 311.08
17 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.08, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹11.66

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.08 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 11.65. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

17 May 2024, 01:51 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 49.64% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 1 PM is 49.64% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 11.08, showing a decrease of -4.97%. The volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving back and forth between 11.08 and 11.08 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading approaches by purchasing near the hourly support at 11.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 11.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.08Support 111.08
Resistance 211.08Support 211.08
Resistance 311.08Support 311.08
17 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group stock reached a high of 11.08 and a low of 11.08.

17 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 48.54% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 12 AM is 48.54% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 11.08, showing a decrease of -4.97%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within a range of 11.08 to 11.08 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 11.08 and selling near the hourly resistance of 11.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.08Support 111.08
Resistance 211.08Support 211.08
Resistance 311.08Support 311.08
17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days12.64
10 Days13.10
20 Days14.02
50 Days15.46
100 Days17.35
300 Days18.23
17 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.08, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹11.66

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.08 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 11.65. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

17 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 57.57% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Brightcom Group until 11 AM is 57.57% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 11.08, reflecting a decrease of -4.97%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within a range of 11.08 to 11.08 over the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading tactics, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 11.08 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 11.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.08Support 111.08
Resistance 211.08Support 211.08
Resistance 311.08Support 311.08
17 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.08, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹11.66

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.08 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 11.65. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

17 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group's stock price has dropped by 4.97% to 11.08, while its competitors like Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, S J S Enterprises, and Rossell India are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.26% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Care Ratings1102.7513.451.231265.0626.173291.94
Axiscades Technologies611.957.651.27848.0314.052337.59
Brightcom Group11.08-0.58-4.9736.8211.662236.52
S J S Enterprises624.559.71.58729.15452.151901.0
Rossell India475.651.850.39549.85266.451793.03
17 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 71.15% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group's trading volume until 10 AM is 71.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 11.08, showing a decrease of -4.97%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group touched a high of 11.08 & a low of 11.08 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.08Support 111.08
Resistance 211.08Support 211.08
Resistance 311.08Support 311.08
17 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 4.97% to 11.08, while its peers Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, S J S Enterprises, and Rossell India are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.21% and up by 0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Care Ratings1108.018.71.721265.0626.173307.61
Axiscades Technologies611.357.051.17848.0314.052335.3
Brightcom Group11.08-0.58-4.9736.8211.662236.52
S J S Enterprises619.054.20.68729.15452.151884.26
Rossell India474.851.050.22549.85266.451790.02
17 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹11.08, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹11.66

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 11.08 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 11.65. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

17 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

The share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -4.97% and is currently trading at 11.08. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has decreased by -28.75% to 11.08. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.69%
3 Months-36.7%
6 Months-31.87%
YTD-39.79%
1 Year-28.75%
17 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.65Support 111.65
Resistance 211.65Support 211.65
Resistance 311.65Support 311.65
17 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9847 k

The trading volume yesterday was 61.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.

17 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹12.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 11.66 & 11.66 yesterday to end at 12.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

