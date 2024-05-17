Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : Brightcom Group closed today at 11.08, down -4.97% from yesterday's 11.66

Brightcom Group Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹11.66 and closed at ₹12.27. The high and low for the day remained at ₹11.66. The market capitalization stood at ₹2353.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹36.82 and ₹12.19 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1012555 shares traded.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has a 0.00% MF holding & 10.50% FII holding as per filings in the december quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.50% in september to 10.50% in december quarter.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 22.30%. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was 22.25%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group has shown an EPS growth of 15.26% and a revenue growth of 40.06% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 76064.84 cr, which is 2.84% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.97% to ₹11.08, while its peers showed mixed performance. Axiscades Technologies and Rossell India are declining, whereas Care Ratings and S J S Enterprises are experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Care Ratings
|1092.95
|3.65
|0.34
|1265.0
|626.17
|3262.69
|Axiscades Technologies
|603.5
|-0.8
|-0.13
|848.0
|314.05
|2305.31
|Brightcom Group
|11.08
|-0.58
|-4.97
|36.82
|11.66
|2236.52
|S J S Enterprises
|627.7
|12.85
|2.09
|729.15
|452.15
|1910.59
|Rossell India
|473.0
|-0.8
|-0.17
|549.85
|266.45
|1783.04
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group stock had a high price of ₹11.08 and a low price of ₹11.08.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price closed the day at ₹11.08 - a 4.97% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 11.1 , 11.1 , 11.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 11.1 , 11.1 , 11.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price is at ₹11.08 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹11.65. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.64
|10 Days
|13.10
|20 Days
|14.02
|50 Days
|15.46
|100 Days
|17.35
|300 Days
|18.23
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.64
|10 Days
|13.10
|20 Days
|14.02
|50 Days
|15.46
|100 Days
|17.35
|300 Days
|18.23
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group's stock price has dropped by 4.97% to ₹11.08, while its competitors like Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, S J S Enterprises, and Rossell India are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.26% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Care Ratings
|1102.75
|13.45
|1.23
|1265.0
|626.17
|3291.94
|Axiscades Technologies
|611.95
|7.65
|1.27
|848.0
|314.05
|2337.59
|Brightcom Group
|11.08
|-0.58
|-4.97
|36.82
|11.66
|2236.52
|S J S Enterprises
|624.55
|9.7
|1.58
|729.15
|452.15
|1901.0
|Rossell India
|475.65
|1.85
|0.39
|549.85
|266.45
|1793.03
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -4.97% and is currently trading at ₹11.08. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has decreased by -28.75% to ₹11.08. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.69%
|3 Months
|-36.7%
|6 Months
|-31.87%
|YTD
|-39.79%
|1 Year
|-28.75%
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11.65
|Support 1
|11.65
|Resistance 2
|11.65
|Support 2
|11.65
|Resistance 3
|11.65
|Support 3
|11.65
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11.66 & ₹11.66 yesterday to end at ₹12.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
