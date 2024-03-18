Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Sees Positive Trading Day

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's open price was ₹16.9, closing at ₹16.66. The stock reached a high of ₹17 and a low of ₹16.32. The market capitalization stood at ₹3387.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,491,745 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.2%
|3 Months
|-17.38%
|6 Months
|-4.29%
|YTD
|-13.44%
|1 Year
|-4.01%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.78, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 2,491,745 shares with a closing price of ₹16.66.
