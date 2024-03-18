Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 16.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.78 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's open price was 16.9, closing at 16.66. The stock reached a high of 17 and a low of 16.32. The market capitalization stood at 3387.08 crore. The 52-week high was 36.82 and the low was 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 2,491,745 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.2%
3 Months-17.38%
6 Months-4.29%
YTD-13.44%
1 Year-4.01%
18 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.78, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹16.66

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.78, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 2,491,745 shares with a closing price of 16.66.

