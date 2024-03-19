Active Stocks
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -6.62 %. The stock closed at 16.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.67 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price TodayPremium
Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 16.82 and closed at 16.78. The high for the day was 16.85 and the low was 15.5. The market capitalization of the company was 3163.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the low was 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 7663594 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:03:29 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,663,594 and the closing price was 16.78.

