Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.82 and closed at ₹16.78. The high for the day was ₹16.85 and the low was ₹15.5. The market capitalization of the company was ₹3163.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 7663594 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
