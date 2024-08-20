Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 4.92 %. The stock closed at 7.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.68 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 7.68 and closed lower at 7.32. The stock reached a high of 7.68, which was also its low for the day. The company has a market capitalization of 1550.224896 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 26.51 and its low was 6.65. The trading volume on BSE was 2,073,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.56Support 17.56
Resistance 27.56Support 27.56
Resistance 37.56Support 37.56
20 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10015 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹7.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7.68 & 7.68 yesterday to end at 7.68. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

