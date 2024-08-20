Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹7.68 and closed lower at ₹7.32. The stock reached a high of ₹7.68, which was also its low for the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1550.224896 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹26.51 and its low was ₹6.65. The trading volume on BSE was 2,073,577 shares.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.68 & ₹7.68 yesterday to end at ₹7.68. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend