Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹10.53 and closed at ₹11.08 on the last day, with a high and low of ₹10.53. The market capitalization stands at ₹2125.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 while the low is ₹10.53. The BSE volume for the stock was 528,129 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at ₹10.53 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹11.1. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The Brightcom Group's share price dropped by -4.96% today, trading at ₹10.53. Over the past year, the share price of Brightcom Group has fallen by -28.62% to ₹10.53, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.28%
|3 Months
|-40.08%
|6 Months
|-34.32%
|YTD
|-42.64%
|1 Year
|-28.62%
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11.1
|Support 1
|11.1
|Resistance 2
|11.1
|Support 2
|11.1
|Resistance 3
|11.1
|Support 3
|11.1
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.53 & ₹10.53 yesterday to end at ₹11.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!