Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -4.96 %. The stock closed at 11.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.53 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 10.53 and closed at 11.08 on the last day, with a high and low of 10.53. The market capitalization stands at 2125.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 while the low is 10.53. The BSE volume for the stock was 528,129 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹10.53, down -4.96% from yesterday's ₹11.08

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 10.53 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 11.1. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

20 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The Brightcom Group's share price dropped by -4.96% today, trading at 10.53. Over the past year, the share price of Brightcom Group has fallen by -28.62% to 10.53, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.28%
3 Months-40.08%
6 Months-34.32%
YTD-42.64%
1 Year-28.62%
20 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.1Support 111.1
Resistance 211.1Support 211.1
Resistance 311.1Support 311.1
20 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9847 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.

20 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹11.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.53 & 10.53 yesterday to end at 11.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.