Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges as Investors Sell Off Shares

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2024, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 14.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.65 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹14.99, reached a high of ₹15.38, and a low of ₹14.57 before closing at ₹14.82. The market capitalization stood at ₹3021.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹36.82 and ₹9.27, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7380920 shares traded.
