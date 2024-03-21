Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges as Investors Sell Off Shares

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹14.99, reached a high of ₹15.38, and a low of ₹14.57 before closing at ₹14.82. The market capitalization stood at ₹3021.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹36.82 and ₹9.27, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7380920 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.65, with a percent change of -2.14% and a net change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.7%
|3 Months
|-21.66%
|6 Months
|-22.6%
|YTD
|-23.0%
|1 Year
|-21.78%
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹14.97, with a net change of 0.15 and a percentage change of 1.01. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,380,920 and the closing price was ₹14.82.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!