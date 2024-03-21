Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges as Investors Sell Off Shares

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2024, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 14.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.65 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 14.99, reached a high of 15.38, and a low of 14.57 before closing at 14.82. The market capitalization stood at 3021.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were 36.82 and 9.27, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7380920 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.65, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹14.97

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 14.65, with a percent change of -2.14% and a net change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

21 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.7%
3 Months-21.66%
6 Months-22.6%
YTD-23.0%
1 Year-21.78%
21 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.97, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹14.82

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 14.97, with a net change of 0.15 and a percentage change of 1.01. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹14.82 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,380,920 and the closing price was 14.82.

