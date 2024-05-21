Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stocks Plummet as Market Reacts to Poor Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 10.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.01 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 10.53 and closed at 11.08 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both 10.53. The market capitalization of the company was 2125.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 36.82 and the low was 11.08. The BSE volume for the day was 528,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹10.01, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹10.53

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 10.01 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 10.55. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

21 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -4.94% and is currently trading at 10.01. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has decreased by -28.72% to 10.01. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 22.87% increase to 22404.55 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.23%
3 Months-43.11%
6 Months-37.57%
YTD-45.48%
1 Year-28.72%
21 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.55Support 110.55
Resistance 210.55Support 210.55
Resistance 310.55Support 310.55
21 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 1705 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 7938 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1177 k & BSE volume was 528 k.

21 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹11.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.53 & 10.53 yesterday to end at 11.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

