Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stocks Plummet as Market Reacts to Poor Earnings

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹10.53 and closed at ₹11.08 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both ₹10.53. The market capitalization of the company was ₹2125.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹11.08. The BSE volume for the day was 528,129 shares.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at ₹10.01 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹10.55. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -4.94% and is currently trading at ₹10.01. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has decreased by -28.72% to ₹10.01. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 22.87% increase to 22404.55 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.23%
|3 Months
|-43.11%
|6 Months
|-37.57%
|YTD
|-45.48%
|1 Year
|-28.72%
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.55
|Support 1
|10.55
|Resistance 2
|10.55
|Support 2
|10.55
|Resistance 3
|10.55
|Support 3
|10.55
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1177 k & BSE volume was 528 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.53 & ₹10.53 yesterday to end at ₹11.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
