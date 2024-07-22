Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -4.93 %. The stock closed at 8.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.72 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 7.72 and closed at 8.12. The high and low for the day were both 7.72. The market capitalization was 1558.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 28.84 and the low was 8.12. The BSE volume for the day was 118,258 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live:

22 Jul 2024, 09:56 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.93% to reach 7.72, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Saraswati Commercial India is declining, but Veranda Learning Solutions, Technvision Ventures, and KMC Speciality Hospitals India are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.01% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Veranda Learning Solutions277.650.00.0337.05135.051921.27
Technvision Ventures3329.55158.555.03171.15163.02089.29
Brightcom Group7.72-0.4-4.9328.848.121558.3
KMC Speciality Hospitals India82.350.10.12104.9569.01343.0
Saraswati Commercial India8900.0-422.1-4.5310508.152251.4916.64
22 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7.72 & 7.72 yesterday to end at 7.72. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

