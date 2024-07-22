Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹7.72 and closed at ₹8.12. The high and low for the day were both ₹7.72. The market capitalization was ₹1558.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹28.84 and the low was ₹8.12. The BSE volume for the day was 118,258 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.93% to reach ₹7.72, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Saraswati Commercial India is declining, but Veranda Learning Solutions, Technvision Ventures, and KMC Speciality Hospitals India are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.01% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|277.65
|0.0
|0.0
|337.05
|135.05
|1921.27
|Technvision Ventures
|3329.55
|158.55
|5.0
|3171.15
|163.0
|2089.29
|Brightcom Group
|7.72
|-0.4
|-4.93
|28.84
|8.12
|1558.3
|KMC Speciality Hospitals India
|82.35
|0.1
|0.12
|104.95
|69.0
|1343.0
|Saraswati Commercial India
|8900.0
|-422.1
|-4.53
|10508.15
|2251.4
|916.64
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.72 & ₹7.72 yesterday to end at ₹7.72. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend