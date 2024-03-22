Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹14.87 and closed at ₹14.97 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹15.27, while the low was ₹14.53. The market capitalization stands at ₹2999.52 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7291386 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹14.97 on last trading day
On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 7,291,386 shares with a closing price of ₹14.97.