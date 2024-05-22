Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets in trading today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹10.01 and closed at ₹10.53 on the last day. The high and low prices for the day were both ₹10.01. The market capitalization stands at ₹2020.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹11.08. The BSE trading volume for the day was 974,526 shares.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Brightcom Group until 12 AM is 9.05% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹9.51, reflecting a decrease of -5%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased trading volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|11.69
|10 Days
|12.29
|20 Days
|13.33
|50 Days
|15.04
|100 Days
|17.08
|300 Days
|18.01
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 5% to reach ₹9.51, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, and Rossell India are all declining, but S J S Enterprises are seeing an increase in their share price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.09% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Care Ratings
|1073.3
|-30.55
|-2.77
|1265.0
|626.17
|3204.03
|Axiscades Technologies
|526.3
|-13.85
|-2.56
|848.0
|345.65
|2010.41
|Brightcom Group
|9.51
|-0.5
|-5.0
|36.82
|10.01
|1919.61
|S J S Enterprises
|703.9
|8.5
|1.22
|729.15
|463.45
|2184.76
|Rossell India
|470.25
|-1.0
|-0.21
|549.85
|266.45
|1772.68
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group's share price has dropped by 5% to reach ₹9.51, in line with the decline seen in its peer companies like Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, S J S Enterprises, and Rossell India. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are experiencing slight decreases of 0.12% and -0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Care Ratings
|1083.45
|-20.4
|-1.85
|1265.0
|626.17
|3234.33
|Axiscades Technologies
|528.25
|-11.9
|-2.2
|848.0
|345.65
|2017.86
|Brightcom Group
|9.51
|-0.5
|-5.0
|36.82
|10.01
|1919.61
|S J S Enterprises
|694.4
|-1.0
|-0.14
|729.15
|463.45
|2155.27
|Rossell India
|464.45
|-6.8
|-1.44
|549.85
|266.45
|1750.81
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -5.00% and is currently trading at ₹9.51. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has declined by -35.16% to ₹9.51. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-22.09%
|3 Months
|-45.9%
|6 Months
|-39.64%
|YTD
|-48.06%
|1 Year
|-35.16%
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.05
|Support 1
|10.05
|Resistance 2
|10.05
|Support 2
|10.05
|Resistance 3
|10.05
|Support 3
|10.05
