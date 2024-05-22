Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets in trading today

21 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 10.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.51 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 10.01 and closed at 10.53 on the last day. The high and low prices for the day were both 10.01. The market capitalization stands at 2020.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 11.08. The BSE trading volume for the day was 974,526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:01:22 PM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group stock reached a high of 9.51 and a low of 9.51.

22 May 2024, 12:47:16 PM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 9.05% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Brightcom Group until 12 AM is 9.05% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 9.51, reflecting a decrease of -5%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased trading volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:36:32 PM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 9.51 and 9.51 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 9.51 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9.51.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.51Support 19.51
Resistance 29.51Support 29.51
Resistance 39.51Support 39.51
22 May 2024, 12:27:13 PM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days11.69
10 Days12.29
20 Days13.33
50 Days15.04
100 Days17.08
300 Days18.01
22 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:17:23 PM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹9.51, down -5% from yesterday's ₹10.01

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 9.51 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 10.05. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

22 May 2024, 11:54:41 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 15.74% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 11 AM is 15.74% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 9.51, a decrease of -5%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:33:49 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 9.51 and 9.51 levels over the past hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading by purchasing near the hourly support of 9.51 and selling near the hourly resistance of 9.51.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.51Support 19.51
Resistance 29.51Support 29.51
Resistance 39.51Support 39.51
22 May 2024, 11:26:43 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹9.51, down -5% from yesterday's ₹10.01

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 9.51 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 10.05. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

22 May 2024, 11:17:45 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 5% to reach 9.51, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, and Rossell India are all declining, but S J S Enterprises are seeing an increase in their share price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.09% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Care Ratings1073.3-30.55-2.771265.0626.173204.03
Axiscades Technologies526.3-13.85-2.56848.0345.652010.41
Brightcom Group9.51-0.5-5.036.8210.011919.61
S J S Enterprises703.98.51.22729.15463.452184.76
Rossell India470.25-1.0-0.21549.85266.451772.68
22 May 2024, 11:02:33 AM IST

Yasons Chemex Care, Brightcom Group & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

https://www.livemint.com/market/yasons-chemex-care-brightcom-group-others-hit-52-week-low-today-check-the-full-list-here-11716355802503.html

22 May 2024, 10:49:52 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 15.62% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 10 AM is 15.62% higher than yesterday, with the price at 9.51, reflecting a decrease of -5%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:37:58 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group touched a high of 9.51 & a low of 9.51 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.51Support 19.51
Resistance 29.51Support 29.51
Resistance 39.51Support 39.51
22 May 2024, 10:16:35 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:51:27 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, Brightcom Group's share price has dropped by 5% to reach 9.51, in line with the decline seen in its peer companies like Care Ratings, Axiscades Technologies, S J S Enterprises, and Rossell India. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are experiencing slight decreases of 0.12% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Care Ratings1083.45-20.4-1.851265.0626.173234.33
Axiscades Technologies528.25-11.9-2.2848.0345.652017.86
Brightcom Group9.51-0.5-5.036.8210.011919.61
S J S Enterprises694.4-1.0-0.14729.15463.452155.27
Rossell India464.45-6.8-1.44549.85266.451750.81
22 May 2024, 09:40:05 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹9.51, down -5% from yesterday's ₹10.01

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 9.51 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 10.05. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

22 May 2024, 09:17:52 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has dropped by -5.00% and is currently trading at 9.51. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has declined by -35.16% to 9.51. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-22.09%
3 Months-45.9%
6 Months-39.64%
YTD-48.06%
1 Year-35.16%
22 May 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.05Support 110.05
Resistance 210.05Support 210.05
Resistance 310.05Support 310.05
22 May 2024, 08:17:12 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6579 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 974 k.

22 May 2024, 08:06:49 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹10.53 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.01 & 10.01 yesterday to end at 10.53. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

