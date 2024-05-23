Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:25 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 10.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.51 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 9.51 and closed at 10.01. The high and low for the day were both recorded at 9.51. The market capitalization was 1919.61 crore. The 52-week high was 36.82, and the 52-week low was 10.01. The BSE volume for the day was 1,586,615 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's share price has experienced a 4.94% decrease, currently trading at 9.04. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has dropped by 41.23% to 9.04. In contrast, Nifty saw a 23.39% increase, reaching 22614.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-22.04%
3 Months-48.09%
6 Months-43.49%
YTD-50.65%
1 Year-41.23%
23 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.55Support 19.55
Resistance 29.55Support 29.55
Resistance 39.55Support 39.55
23 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6473 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 1586 k.

23 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹10.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9.51 & 9.51 yesterday to end at 10.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

