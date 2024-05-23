Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹9.51 and closed at ₹10.01. The high and low for the day were both recorded at ₹9.51. The market capitalization was ₹1919.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹36.82, and the 52-week low was ₹10.01. The BSE volume for the day was 1,586,615 shares traded.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's share price has experienced a 4.94% decrease, currently trading at ₹9.04. Over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has dropped by 41.23% to ₹9.04. In contrast, Nifty saw a 23.39% increase, reaching 22614.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-22.04%
|3 Months
|-48.09%
|6 Months
|-43.49%
|YTD
|-50.65%
|1 Year
|-41.23%
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.55
|Support 1
|9.55
|Resistance 2
|9.55
|Support 2
|9.55
|Resistance 3
|9.55
|Support 3
|9.55
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 1586 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.51 & ₹9.51 yesterday to end at ₹10.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend