Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹8.06 and closed at ₹7.68, hitting a high of ₹8.06 and a low of ₹7.93. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1626.93 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹25.13 and a low of ₹6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,440,729 shares for the day.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group's stock experienced a low of ₹7.93 and reached a high of ₹8.06 today.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 8.1 and 7.99 over the past hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 7.99 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 8.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.06
|Support 1
|8.06
|Resistance 2
|8.06
|Support 2
|8.06
|Resistance 3
|8.06
|Support 3
|8.06
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7.41
|10 Days
|8.21
|20 Days
|9.22
|50 Days
|11.97
|100 Days
|14.78
|300 Days
|16.11
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's share price increased by 4.04% today, reaching ₹7.99, while its peers exhibited mixed performances. Veranda Learning Solutions saw a decline, but Rossell India, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, and Saraswati Commercial India experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rossell India
|586.05
|4.0
|0.69
|665.0
|341.8
|2209.41
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|279.85
|-11.85
|-4.06
|337.05
|135.05
|1936.49
|Brightcom Group
|7.99
|0.31
|4.04
|25.13
|6.65
|1612.8
|KMC Speciality Hospitals India
|91.85
|3.77
|4.28
|104.95
|69.0
|1497.94
|Saraswati Commercial India
|14432.65
|687.25
|5.0
|13745.4
|2461.6
|1486.46
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹7.68 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.06 & ₹7.93 yesterday to end at ₹8.06. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend