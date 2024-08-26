Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 7.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.06 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 8.06 and closed at 7.68, hitting a high of 8.06 and a low of 7.93. The company's market capitalization stood at 1626.93 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 25.13 and a low of 6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,440,729 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group's stock experienced a low of 7.93 and reached a high of 8.06 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:34 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 8.1 and 7.99 over the past hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 7.99 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 8.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.06Support 18.06
Resistance 28.06Support 28.06
Resistance 38.06Support 38.06
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7.41
10 Days8.21
20 Days9.22
50 Days11.97
100 Days14.78
300 Days16.11
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

26 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹8.06, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹7.68

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 8.06 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 7.56. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock price has remained between 8.06 and 8.06 over the past hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 8.06 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 8.06.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.1Support 17.99
Resistance 28.13Support 27.91
Resistance 38.21Support 37.88
26 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹8.06, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹7.68

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 8.06 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 7.56. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's share price increased by 4.04% today, reaching 7.99, while its peers exhibited mixed performances. Veranda Learning Solutions saw a decline, but Rossell India, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, and Saraswati Commercial India experienced gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.61% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rossell India586.054.00.69665.0341.82209.41
Veranda Learning Solutions279.85-11.85-4.06337.05135.051936.49
Brightcom Group7.990.314.0425.136.651612.8
KMC Speciality Hospitals India91.853.774.28104.9569.01497.94
Saraswati Commercial India14432.65687.255.013745.42461.61486.46
26 Aug 2024, 09:23 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹7.68 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.06 & 7.93 yesterday to end at 8.06. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.