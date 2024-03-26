Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 14.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.92 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹14.81 and closed at ₹14.86. The high for the day was ₹15.15 and the low was ₹14.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹3011.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 5,268,166 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:03:43 AM IST
