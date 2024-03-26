Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹14.81 and closed at ₹14.86. The high for the day was ₹15.15 and the low was ₹14.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹3011.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 5,268,166 shares.
26 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
