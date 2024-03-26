Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 14.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.92 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 14.81 and closed at 14.86. The high for the day was 15.15 and the low was 14.67. The market capitalization stood at 3011.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the 52-week low was 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 5,268,166 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹14.86 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 5,268,166 shares with a closing price of 14.86.

