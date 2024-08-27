Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 7.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.06 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 8.06 and closed at 7.68, after hitting a high of 8.06 and a low of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of 1626.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 25.13 and a low of 6.65. The BSE trading volume for the day was 16,952,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.93Support 17.93
Resistance 27.93Support 27.93
Resistance 37.93Support 37.93
27 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13678 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 16 mn.

27 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹7.68 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.06 & 7.93 yesterday to end at 8.06. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.