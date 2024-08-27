Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹8.06 and closed at ₹7.68, after hitting a high of ₹8.06 and a low of ₹7.93. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1626.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹25.13 and a low of ₹6.65. The BSE trading volume for the day was 16,952,703 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.93
|Support 1
|7.93
|Resistance 2
|7.93
|Support 2
|7.93
|Resistance 3
|7.93
|Support 3
|7.93
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 16 mn.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.06 & ₹7.93 yesterday to end at ₹8.06. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend