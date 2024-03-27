Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹13.89, down -5.32% from yesterday's ₹14.67

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹14.94 and closed at ₹14.92 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹14.96, while the low was ₹14.57. The market capitalization stood at ₹2961.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,780,780 shares.
Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹13.89, down -5.32% from yesterday's ₹14.67
Today, Brightcom Group stock closed at ₹13.89, showing a decrease of 5.32% from the previous day's closing price of ₹14.67. The net change in the stock price was -0.78.
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2831.3
|-7.5
|-0.26
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4840.61
|Care Ratings
|1140.0
|24.35
|2.18
|1265.0
|603.13
|3385.87
|Brightcom Group
|13.89
|-0.78
|-5.32
|36.82
|9.27
|2803.73
|Axiscades Technologies
|542.55
|-3.5
|-0.64
|848.0
|248.2
|2072.49
|S J S Enterprises
|622.0
|6.9
|1.12
|729.15
|380.05
|1893.24
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group stock had a low of ₹13.8 and a high of ₹14.75 on the current day in trading.
Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Brightcom Group Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 9.35 and the 52-week high price was 36.45. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, showing potential volatility in the stock's performance.
Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|15.05
|10 Days
|15.93
|20 Days
|16.92
|50 Days
|18.18
|100 Days
|18.25
|300 Days
|20.38
Brightcom Group Live Updates
Brightcom Group Live Updates
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.69%
|3 Months
|-25.47%
|6 Months
|-23.5%
|YTD
|-24.29%
|1 Year
|-17.7%
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹14.92 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,780,780 with a closing price of ₹14.92.
