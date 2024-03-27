Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 13.89, down -5.32% from yesterday's 14.67
BackBack

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹13.89, down -5.32% from yesterday's ₹14.67

12 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -5.32 %. The stock closed at 14.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.89 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price TodayPremium
Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 14.94 and closed at 14.92 on the last day. The high for the day was 14.96, while the low was 14.57. The market capitalization stood at 2961.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 36.82 and the low was 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,780,780 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:33:04 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹13.89, down -5.32% from yesterday's ₹14.67

Today, Brightcom Group stock closed at 13.89, showing a decrease of 5.32% from the previous day's closing price of 14.67. The net change in the stock price was -0.78.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15:35 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2831.3-7.5-0.263600.02012.04840.61
Care Ratings1140.024.352.181265.0603.133385.87
Brightcom Group13.89-0.78-5.3236.829.272803.73
Axiscades Technologies542.55-3.5-0.64848.0248.22072.49
S J S Enterprises622.06.91.12729.15380.051893.24
27 Mar 2024, 05:30:45 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock had a low of 13.8 and a high of 14.75 on the current day in trading.

27 Mar 2024, 03:17:11 PM IST

Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Brightcom Group Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 9.35 and the 52-week high price was 36.45. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, showing potential volatility in the stock's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 03:01:40 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.13, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹14.67

The current price of Brightcom Group stock is 14.13, showing a percent decrease of 3.68% and a net change of -0.54. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

27 Mar 2024, 02:32:48 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2918.6579.852.813600.02012.04989.95
Care Ratings1128.012.351.111265.0603.133350.23
Brightcom Group14.03-0.64-4.3636.829.272831.99
Axiscades Technologies555.359.31.7848.0248.22121.38
S J S Enterprises616.851.750.28729.15380.051877.56
27 Mar 2024, 02:20:11 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.06, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹14.67

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 14.06 with a percent change of -4.16% and a net change of -0.61. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Brightcom Group Board Meetings

27 Mar 2024, 02:11:27 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock's high for the day was at 14.75, while the low was at 14.01.

27 Mar 2024, 01:41:31 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.11, down -3.82% from yesterday's ₹14.67

The current data shows that Brightcom Group stock is priced at 14.11, with a percent change of -3.82 and a net change of -0.56. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:41:07 PM IST

Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

27 Mar 2024, 01:31:56 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days15.05
10 Days15.93
20 Days16.92
50 Days18.18
100 Days18.25
300 Days20.38
27 Mar 2024, 01:13:22 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock reached a low of 14.31 and a high of 14.75 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:04:37 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.33, down -2.32% from yesterday's ₹14.67

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 14.33 with a percent change of -2.32% and a net change of -0.34. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:51:07 PM IST

Brightcom Group Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:31:08 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2888.9550.151.773600.02012.04939.17
Care Ratings1127.011.351.021265.0603.133347.26
Brightcom Group14.37-0.3-2.0436.829.272900.62
Axiscades Technologies560.6514.62.67848.0248.22141.63
S J S Enterprises620.955.850.95729.15380.051890.04
27 Mar 2024, 12:21:41 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.37, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹14.67

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 14.37, with a percent change of -2.04% and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Brightcom Group News

27 Mar 2024, 12:13:24 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock reached a high of 14.75 and a low of 14.32 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:42:22 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.48, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹14.67

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 14.48 with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:32:13 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2886.2547.451.673600.02012.04934.56
Care Ratings1120.04.350.391265.0603.133326.47
Brightcom Group14.49-0.18-1.2336.829.272924.84
Axiscades Technologies560.013.952.55848.0248.22139.14
S J S Enterprises614.15-0.95-0.15729.15380.051869.34
27 Mar 2024, 11:10:08 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock's low price today was 14.32 and the high price reached was 14.75.

27 Mar 2024, 11:03:44 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.37, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹14.67

Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 14.37, showing a decrease of 2.04% (-0.3) from the previous trading session.

27 Mar 2024, 10:30:01 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2870.231.41.113600.02012.04907.11
Care Ratings1120.04.350.391265.0603.133326.47
Brightcom Group14.48-0.19-1.336.829.272922.82
Axiscades Technologies556.6510.61.94848.0248.22126.35
S J S Enterprises613.0-2.1-0.34729.15380.051865.84
27 Mar 2024, 10:22:20 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.54, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹14.67

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 14.54 with a net change of -0.13 and a percent change of -0.89. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:11:15 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock reached a low of 14.52 and a high of 14.75 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:52:42 AM IST

Brightcom Group Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:41:01 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.63, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹14.67

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 14.63 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:32:16 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.69%
3 Months-25.47%
6 Months-23.5%
YTD-24.29%
1 Year-17.7%
27 Mar 2024, 09:03:47 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.67, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹14.92

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 14.67, with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -1.68. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:00:36 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹14.92 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,780,780 with a closing price of 14.92.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie