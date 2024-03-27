Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 13.89, down -5.32% from yesterday's 14.67

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹14.94 and closed at ₹14.92 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹14.96, while the low was ₹14.57. The market capitalization stood at ₹2961.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 6,780,780 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Brightcom Group stock closed at ₹13.89, showing a decrease of 5.32% from the previous day's closing price of ₹14.67. The net change in the stock price was -0.78.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2831.3
|-7.5
|-0.26
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4840.61
|Care Ratings
|1140.0
|24.35
|2.18
|1265.0
|603.13
|3385.87
|Brightcom Group
|13.89
|-0.78
|-5.32
|36.82
|9.27
|2803.73
|Axiscades Technologies
|542.55
|-3.5
|-0.64
|848.0
|248.2
|2072.49
|S J S Enterprises
|622.0
|6.9
|1.12
|729.15
|380.05
|1893.24
Brightcom Group stock had a low of ₹13.8 and a high of ₹14.75 on the current day in trading.
Brightcom Group Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 9.35 and the 52-week high price was 36.45. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, showing potential volatility in the stock's performance.
The current price of Brightcom Group stock is ₹14.13, showing a percent decrease of 3.68% and a net change of -0.54. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2918.65
|79.85
|2.81
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4989.95
|Care Ratings
|1128.0
|12.35
|1.11
|1265.0
|603.13
|3350.23
|Brightcom Group
|14.03
|-0.64
|-4.36
|36.82
|9.27
|2831.99
|Axiscades Technologies
|555.35
|9.3
|1.7
|848.0
|248.2
|2121.38
|S J S Enterprises
|616.85
|1.75
|0.28
|729.15
|380.05
|1877.56
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹14.06 with a percent change of -4.16% and a net change of -0.61. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Brightcom Group Board Meetings
Brightcom Group stock's high for the day was at ₹14.75, while the low was at ₹14.01.
The current data shows that Brightcom Group stock is priced at ₹14.11, with a percent change of -3.82 and a net change of -0.56. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|15.05
|10 Days
|15.93
|20 Days
|16.92
|50 Days
|18.18
|100 Days
|18.25
|300 Days
|20.38
Brightcom Group stock reached a low of ₹14.31 and a high of ₹14.75 on the current day.
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹14.33 with a percent change of -2.32% and a net change of -0.34. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2888.95
|50.15
|1.77
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4939.17
|Care Ratings
|1127.0
|11.35
|1.02
|1265.0
|603.13
|3347.26
|Brightcom Group
|14.37
|-0.3
|-2.04
|36.82
|9.27
|2900.62
|Axiscades Technologies
|560.65
|14.6
|2.67
|848.0
|248.2
|2141.63
|S J S Enterprises
|620.95
|5.85
|0.95
|729.15
|380.05
|1890.04
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹14.37, with a percent change of -2.04% and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Brightcom Group News
Brightcom Group stock reached a high of ₹14.75 and a low of ₹14.32 on the current day.
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹14.48 with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2886.25
|47.45
|1.67
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4934.56
|Care Ratings
|1120.0
|4.35
|0.39
|1265.0
|603.13
|3326.47
|Brightcom Group
|14.49
|-0.18
|-1.23
|36.82
|9.27
|2924.84
|Axiscades Technologies
|560.0
|13.95
|2.55
|848.0
|248.2
|2139.14
|S J S Enterprises
|614.15
|-0.95
|-0.15
|729.15
|380.05
|1869.34
Brightcom Group stock's low price today was ₹14.32 and the high price reached was ₹14.75.
Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹14.37, showing a decrease of 2.04% (-0.3) from the previous trading session.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2870.2
|31.4
|1.11
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4907.11
|Care Ratings
|1120.0
|4.35
|0.39
|1265.0
|603.13
|3326.47
|Brightcom Group
|14.48
|-0.19
|-1.3
|36.82
|9.27
|2922.82
|Axiscades Technologies
|556.65
|10.6
|1.94
|848.0
|248.2
|2126.35
|S J S Enterprises
|613.0
|-2.1
|-0.34
|729.15
|380.05
|1865.84
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹14.54 with a net change of -0.13 and a percent change of -0.89. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Brightcom Group stock reached a low of ₹14.52 and a high of ₹14.75 on the current day.
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹14.63 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.69%
|3 Months
|-25.47%
|6 Months
|-23.5%
|YTD
|-24.29%
|1 Year
|-17.7%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.67, with a net change of -0.25 and a percent change of -1.68. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,780,780 with a closing price of ₹14.92.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!