Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock price showed a positive trend on the last day with the open price at ₹8.59 and closing at ₹9.04. The stock reached a high of ₹9.49 and a low of ₹8.59 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹1915.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹36.82 and ₹8.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6012564 shares.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.85
|Support 1
|8.95
|Resistance 2
|10.15
|Support 2
|8.35
|Resistance 3
|10.75
|Support 3
|8.05
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.49 & ₹8.59 yesterday to end at ₹9.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend