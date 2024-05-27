Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 9.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.49 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock price showed a positive trend on the last day with the open price at 8.59 and closing at 9.04. The stock reached a high of 9.49 and a low of 8.59 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 1915.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 36.82 and 8.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6012564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.85Support 18.95
Resistance 210.15Support 28.35
Resistance 310.75Support 38.05
27 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5329 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

27 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹9.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9.49 & 8.59 yesterday to end at 9.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.