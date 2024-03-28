Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹13.78, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹13.94

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹14.65 and closed at ₹14.67. The high for the day was ₹14.75, while the low was ₹13.8. The market cap stood at ₹2803.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹36.82 and ₹9.27, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,687,898 shares traded.
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2739.0
|-96.85
|-3.42
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4682.81
|Care Ratings
|1117.25
|-25.05
|-2.19
|1265.0
|603.13
|3318.3
|Brightcom Group
|13.78
|-0.16
|-1.15
|36.82
|9.27
|2781.52
|Axiscades Technologies
|549.0
|2.3
|0.42
|848.0
|248.2
|2097.13
|S J S Enterprises
|609.0
|-0.4
|-0.07
|729.15
|380.05
|1853.67
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹13.58 and a high of ₹14.81.
Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Brightcom Group Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.35000 and a 52-week high price of 36.45000. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, reflecting potential volatility and opportunity for investors.
Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|14.85
|10 Days
|15.62
|20 Days
|16.74
|50 Days
|18.05
|100 Days
|18.23
|300 Days
|20.36
Brightcom Group Live Updates
Brightcom Group Live Updates
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.74%
|3 Months
|-30.47%
|6 Months
|-26.19%
|YTD
|-27.91%
|1 Year
|-15.96%
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹14.67 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 9,687,898 shares with a closing price of ₹14.67.
