Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 13.78, down -1.15% from yesterday's 13.94

11 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 28 Mar 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 13.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.78 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 14.65 and closed at 14.67. The high for the day was 14.75, while the low was 13.8. The market cap stood at 2803.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were 36.82 and 9.27, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,687,898 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹13.78, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹13.94

Today, Brightcom Group's stock closed at 13.78, showing a decrease of 1.15% from the previous day's closing price of 13.94. The net change was -0.16.

28 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2739.0-96.85-3.423600.02012.04682.81
Care Ratings1117.25-25.05-2.191265.0603.133318.3
Brightcom Group13.78-0.16-1.1536.829.272781.52
Axiscades Technologies549.02.30.42848.0248.22097.13
S J S Enterprises609.0-0.4-0.07729.15380.051853.67
28 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 13.58 and a high of 14.81.

28 Mar 2024, 03:16 PM IST Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Brightcom Group Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.35000 and a 52-week high price of 36.45000. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, reflecting potential volatility and opportunity for investors.

28 Mar 2024, 03:04 PM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹13.86, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 13.86 with a net change of -0.08 and a percent change of -0.57. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2753.35-82.5-2.913600.02012.04707.34
Care Ratings1118.6-23.7-2.071265.0603.133322.31
Brightcom Group13.980.040.2936.829.272821.89
Axiscades Technologies561.3514.652.68848.0248.22144.3
S J S Enterprises614.04.60.75729.15380.051868.89
28 Mar 2024, 02:22 PM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹13.99, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at 13.99 with a 0.36% increase in price and a net change of 0.05.

28 Mar 2024, 02:13 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The Brightcom Group stock reached a low of 13.58 and a high of 14.81 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.12, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 14.12 with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Brightcom Group AGM

28 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days14.85
10 Days15.62
20 Days16.74
50 Days18.05
100 Days18.23
300 Days20.36
28 Mar 2024, 01:01 PM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.18, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 14.18 with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2740.0-95.85-3.383600.02012.04684.51
Care Ratings1131.1-11.2-0.981265.0603.133359.44
Brightcom Group14.30.362.5836.829.272886.49
Axiscades Technologies561.314.62.67848.0248.22144.11
S J S Enterprises614.655.250.86729.15380.051870.87
28 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.49, up 3.95% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 14.49, with a percent change of 3.95 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Brightcom Group News

28 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock hit a low of 13.58 and a high of 14.81 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.25, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 14.25, which reflects a 2.22% increase. The net change in stock price is 0.31.

28 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2837.81.950.073600.02012.04851.72
Care Ratings1141.8-0.5-0.041265.0603.133391.22
Brightcom Group14.250.312.2236.829.272876.39
Axiscades Technologies562.015.32.8848.0248.22146.78
S J S Enterprises611.852.450.4729.15380.051862.34
28 Mar 2024, 11:13 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Brightcom Group stock hit a low of 13.58 and a high of 14.81.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.18, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently at 14.18, with a 1.72% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.24. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2820.65-15.2-0.543600.02012.04822.4
Care Ratings1157.515.21.331265.0603.133437.85
Brightcom Group14.680.745.3136.829.272963.19
Axiscades Technologies555.58.81.61848.0248.22121.95
S J S Enterprises610.350.950.16729.15380.051857.78
28 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.69, up 5.38% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 14.69, with a 5.38% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 0.75 in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock reached a low of 13.58 and a high of 14.81 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹13.74, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current price of Brightcom Group stock is 13.74, reflecting a decrease of 1.43% in percentage change and a net decrease of 0.2 points.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.74%
3 Months-30.47%
6 Months-26.19%
YTD-27.91%
1 Year-15.96%
28 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹13.89, down -5.32% from yesterday's ₹14.67

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 13.89 with a percent change of -5.32 and a net change of -0.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.32%, resulting in a decrease of 0.78 points.

28 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹14.67 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 9,687,898 shares with a closing price of 14.67.

