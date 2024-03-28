Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at 13.78, down -1.15% from yesterday's 13.94

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹14.65 and closed at ₹14.67. The high for the day was ₹14.75, while the low was ₹13.8. The market cap stood at ₹2803.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹36.82 and ₹9.27, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,687,898 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Brightcom Group's stock closed at ₹13.78, showing a decrease of 1.15% from the previous day's closing price of ₹13.94. The net change was -0.16.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2739.0
|-96.85
|-3.42
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4682.81
|Care Ratings
|1117.25
|-25.05
|-2.19
|1265.0
|603.13
|3318.3
|Brightcom Group
|13.78
|-0.16
|-1.15
|36.82
|9.27
|2781.52
|Axiscades Technologies
|549.0
|2.3
|0.42
|848.0
|248.2
|2097.13
|S J S Enterprises
|609.0
|-0.4
|-0.07
|729.15
|380.05
|1853.67
Brightcom Group stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹13.58 and a high of ₹14.81.
Brightcom Group Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 9.35000 and a 52-week high price of 36.45000. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, reflecting potential volatility and opportunity for investors.
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹13.86 with a net change of -0.08 and a percent change of -0.57. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2753.35
|-82.5
|-2.91
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4707.34
|Care Ratings
|1118.6
|-23.7
|-2.07
|1265.0
|603.13
|3322.31
|Brightcom Group
|13.98
|0.04
|0.29
|36.82
|9.27
|2821.89
|Axiscades Technologies
|561.35
|14.65
|2.68
|848.0
|248.2
|2144.3
|S J S Enterprises
|614.0
|4.6
|0.75
|729.15
|380.05
|1868.89
The Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at ₹13.99 with a 0.36% increase in price and a net change of 0.05.
The Brightcom Group stock reached a low of ₹13.58 and a high of ₹14.81 on the current day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹14.12 with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Brightcom Group AGM
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|14.85
|10 Days
|15.62
|20 Days
|16.74
|50 Days
|18.05
|100 Days
|18.23
|300 Days
|20.36
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.18 with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2740.0
|-95.85
|-3.38
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4684.51
|Care Ratings
|1131.1
|-11.2
|-0.98
|1265.0
|603.13
|3359.44
|Brightcom Group
|14.3
|0.36
|2.58
|36.82
|9.27
|2886.49
|Axiscades Technologies
|561.3
|14.6
|2.67
|848.0
|248.2
|2144.11
|S J S Enterprises
|614.65
|5.25
|0.86
|729.15
|380.05
|1870.87
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹14.49, with a percent change of 3.95 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for Brightcom Group News
Brightcom Group stock hit a low of ₹13.58 and a high of ₹14.81 on the current day.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.25, which reflects a 2.22% increase. The net change in stock price is 0.31.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2837.8
|1.95
|0.07
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4851.72
|Care Ratings
|1141.8
|-0.5
|-0.04
|1265.0
|603.13
|3391.22
|Brightcom Group
|14.25
|0.31
|2.22
|36.82
|9.27
|2876.39
|Axiscades Technologies
|562.0
|15.3
|2.8
|848.0
|248.2
|2146.78
|S J S Enterprises
|611.85
|2.45
|0.4
|729.15
|380.05
|1862.34
Today, Brightcom Group stock hit a low of ₹13.58 and a high of ₹14.81.
The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently at ₹14.18, with a 1.72% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.24. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2820.65
|-15.2
|-0.54
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4822.4
|Care Ratings
|1157.5
|15.2
|1.33
|1265.0
|603.13
|3437.85
|Brightcom Group
|14.68
|0.74
|5.31
|36.82
|9.27
|2963.19
|Axiscades Technologies
|555.5
|8.8
|1.61
|848.0
|248.2
|2121.95
|S J S Enterprises
|610.35
|0.95
|0.16
|729.15
|380.05
|1857.78
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹14.69, with a 5.38% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 0.75 in the stock price.
Brightcom Group stock reached a low of ₹13.58 and a high of ₹14.81 on the current day.
The current price of Brightcom Group stock is ₹13.74, reflecting a decrease of 1.43% in percentage change and a net decrease of 0.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.74%
|3 Months
|-30.47%
|6 Months
|-26.19%
|YTD
|-27.91%
|1 Year
|-15.96%
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹13.89 with a percent change of -5.32 and a net change of -0.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.32%, resulting in a decrease of 0.78 points.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 9,687,898 shares with a closing price of ₹14.67.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!