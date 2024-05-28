Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹9.96 and closed at ₹9.49. The high for the day was ₹9.96 and the low was ₹9.80. The market capitalization stood at ₹2010.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹36.82 and ₹8.59, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,511,634 shares traded.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.1
|Support 1
|9.8
|Resistance 2
|10.2
|Support 2
|9.6
|Resistance 3
|10.4
|Support 3
|9.5
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 172.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.96 & ₹9.8 yesterday to end at ₹9.49. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend