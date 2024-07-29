Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹7.34 and closed at ₹7.72. The high and low for the day were both ₹7.34. The market capitalization stood at ₹1481.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.73, while the 52-week low is ₹7.72. The BSE volume for the day was 227,718 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.92% to reach ₹7.34, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Rossell India and Veranda Learning Solutions are declining, whereas KMC Speciality Hospitals India and EKI Energy Services are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.46% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rossell India
|604.75
|-4.35
|-0.71
|665.0
|341.8
|2279.91
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|281.0
|-2.0
|-0.71
|337.05
|135.05
|1944.45
|Brightcom Group
|7.34
|-0.38
|-4.92
|26.73
|7.72
|1481.6
|KMC Speciality Hospitals India
|87.3
|3.25
|3.87
|104.95
|69.0
|1423.73
|EKI Energy Services
|362.4
|6.3
|1.77
|717.85
|268.1
|997.46
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.34 & ₹7.34 yesterday to end at ₹7.34. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend