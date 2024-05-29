Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹10.45 and closed at ₹9.96. The high and low for the day were both ₹10.45. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹2109.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82, and the 52-week low was ₹8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 288,387 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 172.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.45 & ₹10.45 yesterday to end at ₹9.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend