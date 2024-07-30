Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹7.34 and closed at ₹7.72 on the last trading day. The stock had a high and low of ₹7.34. The market capitalization stood at ₹1481.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹26.73 and ₹7.72 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 959,343 shares traded.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.23
|Support 1
|7.23
|Resistance 2
|7.23
|Support 2
|7.23
|Resistance 3
|7.23
|Support 3
|7.23
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 959 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.34 & ₹7.34 yesterday to end at ₹7.34. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend