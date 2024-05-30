Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 10.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.97 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 10.97 and closed at 10.45. The high and low prices for the day were both 10.97. The market capitalization stood at 2214.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the 52-week low was 8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 765,069 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.0Support 111.0
Resistance 211.0Support 211.0
Resistance 311.0Support 311.0
30 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5565 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 765 k.

30 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹10.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.97 & 10.97 yesterday to end at 10.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

