Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹10.97 and closed at ₹10.45. The high and low prices for the day were both ₹10.97. The market capitalization stood at ₹2214.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 765,069 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11.0
|Support 1
|11.0
|Resistance 2
|11.0
|Support 2
|11.0
|Resistance 3
|11.0
|Support 3
|11.0
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 765 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.97 & ₹10.97 yesterday to end at ₹10.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.