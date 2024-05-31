Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Sees Positive Trading Trends Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹11.51 and closed at ₹10.97 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹11.51 and a low of ₹10.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹2323.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82, while the 52-week low was ₹8.59. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,833,881 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Brightcom Group has surpassed the first resistance of ₹11.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹12.28. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹12.28 then there can be further positive price movement.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.95% and is currently trading at ₹12.08. However, over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has dropped by -38.24% to ₹12.08. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.92%
|3 Months
|-34.11%
|6 Months
|-32.06%
|YTD
|-40.31%
|1 Year
|-38.24%
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11.92
|Support 1
|10.82
|Resistance 2
|12.28
|Support 2
|10.08
|Resistance 3
|13.02
|Support 3
|9.72
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 162.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11.51 & ₹10.5 yesterday to end at ₹10.97. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.