Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Sees Positive Trading Trends Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 11.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.08 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 11.51 and closed at 10.97 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 11.51 and a low of 10.5. The market capitalization stood at 2323.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82, while the 52-week low was 8.59. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,833,881 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹12.08, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹11.51

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Brightcom Group has surpassed the first resistance of 11.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.28. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 12.28 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.95% and is currently trading at 12.08. However, over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has dropped by -38.24% to 12.08. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.92%
3 Months-34.11%
6 Months-32.06%
YTD-40.31%
1 Year-38.24%
31 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.92Support 110.82
Resistance 212.28Support 210.08
Resistance 313.02Support 39.72
31 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6139 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 162.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹10.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11.51 & 10.5 yesterday to end at 10.97. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

