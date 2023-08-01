Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet as Trade Turns Sour

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was ₹4760.1 and the close price was ₹4793.6. The stock reached a high of ₹4822.3 and a low of ₹4760.1. The market cap of Britannia is ₹115316.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 2129.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4765.85, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹4793.6
As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is ₹4765.85. The percent change is -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.75, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased.
Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4783.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹4793.6
The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is ₹4783.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.2 percent, resulting in a net change of -9.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹9.8 from the previous value.
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4793.6 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 2129 shares, and the closing price was ₹4793.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!