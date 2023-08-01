comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 11:11:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 0%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.5 3.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.9 -4.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.25 0.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 616.4 -0.6%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet as Trade Turns Sour
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet as Trade Turns Sour

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 4793.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4765.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was 4760.1 and the close price was 4793.6. The stock reached a high of 4822.3 and a low of 4760.1. The market cap of Britannia is 115316.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 2129.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:15:07 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4765.85, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹4793.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4765.85. The percent change is -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.75, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01:52 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4783.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹4793.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 4783.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.2 percent, resulting in a net change of -9.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 9.8 from the previous value.

01 Aug 2023, 10:48:34 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4793.6 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 2129 shares, and the closing price was 4793.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout