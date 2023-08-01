Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet as Trade Turns Sour

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 4793.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4765.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was 4760.1 and the close price was 4793.6. The stock reached a high of 4822.3 and a low of 4760.1. The market cap of Britannia is 115316.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 2129.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4765.85, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹4793.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4765.85. The percent change is -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.75, which represents the amount by which the stock price has decreased.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4783.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹4793.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 4783.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.2 percent, resulting in a net change of -9.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 9.8 from the previous value.

01 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4793.6 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 2129 shares, and the closing price was 4793.6.

