Britannia Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was ₹4463.1 and the close price remained the same. The stock had a high of ₹4463.1 and a low of ₹4405. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹106,532.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3710.35. The BSE volume for Britannia was 13,102 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4463.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 13,102. The closing price for the day was ₹4,463.1.