Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 4549.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4471.35 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4560.05 and closed at 4549.2. The stock reached a high of 4568.75 and a low of 4441 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently 107,700.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on the last day was 59,372.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:28:30 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4549.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,372. The closing price for the shares was 4,549.2.

