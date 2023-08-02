Britannia Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Britannia stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 4793.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4801.55 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Britannia's open price was ₹4760.1, close price was ₹4793.6, high was ₹4845.9, and low was ₹4751.6. The market capitalization was ₹115,654.12 crores. The 52-week high was ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3555. The BSE volume was 10,758 shares.
02 Aug 2023, 08:02:59 AM IST
