Britannia Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Britannia's open price was ₹4760.1, close price was ₹4793.6, high was ₹4845.9, and low was ₹4751.6. The market capitalization was ₹115,654.12 crores. The 52-week high was ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3555. The BSE volume was 10,758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.