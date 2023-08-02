comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 4793.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4801.55 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 4760.1, close price was 4793.6, high was 4845.9, and low was 4751.6. The market capitalization was 115,654.12 crores. The 52-week high was 5268.55 and the 52-week low was 3555. The BSE volume was 10,758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:02:59 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4793.6 yesterday

On the last day, Britannia had a BSE volume of 10,758 shares with a closing price of 4793.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout