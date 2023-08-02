Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 4793.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4801.55 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 4760.1, close price was 4793.6, high was 4845.9, and low was 4751.6. The market capitalization was 115,654.12 crores. The 52-week high was 5268.55 and the 52-week low was 3555. The BSE volume was 10,758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4793.6 yesterday

