Britannia Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 4422.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4389.6 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4419.55 and closed at 4422.85. The stock reached a high of 4454.3 and a low of 4349.95. The market capitalization of Britannia is 105731.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3710.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7308 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4422.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, a total of 7,308 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,422.85.

