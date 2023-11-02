Britannia Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4419.55 and closed at ₹4422.85. The stock reached a high of ₹4454.3 and a low of ₹4349.95. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹105731.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3710.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7308 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.