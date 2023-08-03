Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 4818 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4809.75 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4838 and closed at 4818. The highest price reached during the day was 4838, while the lowest price was 4770. The company's market capitalization is 115,851.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on that day was 9468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4818 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a BSE volume of 9468 shares, with a closing price of 4818.

