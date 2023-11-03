Britannia Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4521.35 and closed at ₹4400.8. The high for the day was ₹4569.05, while the low was ₹4455.05. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹109086.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3710.35. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 25194.
03 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
