Britannia Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 4400.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4528.9 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4521.35 and closed at 4400.8. The high for the day was 4569.05, while the low was 4455.05. The market capitalization of Britannia is 109086.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3710.35. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 25194.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4400.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 25,194. The closing price for the shares was 4,400.8.

