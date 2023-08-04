comScore
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 4790.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4811.75 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4800.05 and closed at 4809.75. The stock reached a high of 4817.4 and a low of 4770 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is 115,322.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5268.55 and its 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the day was 7290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:35:34 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4811.75, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹4790.05

The current stock price of Britannia is 4811.75. There has been a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 21.7.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30:31 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:16:36 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4816.85, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹4790.05

The current stock price of Britannia is 4816.85 with a net change of 26.8, representing a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:04:11 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4787.8, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹4809.75

The current stock price of Britannia is 4787.8 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -21.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the net change is a decrease of 21.95.

04 Aug 2023, 08:00:31 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4809.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7290. The closing price for the shares was 4809.75.

