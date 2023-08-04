Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4800.05 and closed at ₹4809.75. The stock reached a high of ₹4817.4 and a low of ₹4770 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹115,322.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5268.55 and its 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 7290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.