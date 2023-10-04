Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Takes a Hit: Trading in the Red

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 4537 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4497.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

Britannia's stock on the last day opened at 4535.25 and closed at 4537. The highest price reached during the day was 4547.25, while the lowest price was 4487.4. The market capitalization of Britannia is 108,338.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3690.9. On the BSE, a total of 26,395 shares were traded for Britannia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4497.85, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹4537

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4497.85. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.15, meaning the stock has decreased by that amount.

04 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4537 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a BSE volume of 26,395 shares and closed at a price of 4,537.

