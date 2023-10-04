Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Takes a Hit: Trading in the Red

Britannia's stock on the last day opened at ₹4535.25 and closed at ₹4537. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4547.25, while the lowest price was ₹4487.4. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹108,338.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3690.9. On the BSE, a total of 26,395 shares were traded for Britannia.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4497.85. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.15, meaning the stock has decreased by that amount.
