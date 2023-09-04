comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 10:04:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.85 3.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.3 -0.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.75 0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.7 0.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.15 0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Plunges in Negative Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Plunges in Negative Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 4485.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4461 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4475 and closed at 4471.35. The highest price reached during the day was 4497, while the lowest price was 4425.15. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 108030.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the day was 14718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06:03 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4461, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹4485.05

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4461. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.05, which means the stock has decreased by 24.05.

04 Sep 2023, 10:00:53 AM IST

Britannia September futures opened at 4524.6 as against previous close of 4501.85

Britannia, a leading Indian food company, is currently trading at a spot price of 4455. The bid and offer prices are 4481.65 and 4484.05 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,116,800. Britannia's strong presence in the food industry makes it an attractive investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:48:20 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4458.25, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹4485.05

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4458.25. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -26.8, suggesting a decline of 26.8 in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33:16 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months-7.83%
6 Months1.64%
YTD4.11%
1 Year20.61%
04 Sep 2023, 09:00:58 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4485.05, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹4471.35

The current stock price of Britannia is 4485.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.31, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 13.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.7 points.

04 Sep 2023, 08:14:26 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4471.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 14,718 shares, and the closing price was 4,471.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App