Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Plunges in Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4475 and closed at ₹4471.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4497, while the lowest price was ₹4425.15. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹108030.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 14718 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Britannia September futures opened at 4524.6 as against previous close of 4501.85 Britannia, a leading Indian food company, is currently trading at a spot price of 4455. The bid and offer prices are 4481.65 and 4484.05 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,116,800. Britannia's strong presence in the food industry makes it an attractive investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.92% 3 Months -7.83% 6 Months 1.64% YTD 4.11% 1 Year 20.61%

