Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Plunges in Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4475 and closed at ₹4471.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4497, while the lowest price was ₹4425.15. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹108030.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 14718 shares.
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4461. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.05, which means the stock has decreased by ₹24.05.
Britannia, a leading Indian food company, is currently trading at a spot price of 4455. The bid and offer prices are 4481.65 and 4484.05 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,116,800. Britannia's strong presence in the food industry makes it an attractive investment option.
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4458.25. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -26.8, suggesting a decline of ₹26.8 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.92%
|3 Months
|-7.83%
|6 Months
|1.64%
|YTD
|4.11%
|1 Year
|20.61%
The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4485.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.31, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 13.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.7 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 14,718 shares, and the closing price was ₹4,471.35.
