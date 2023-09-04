Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Plunges in Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4475 and closed at ₹4471.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4497, while the lowest price was ₹4425.15. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹108030.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the day was 14718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.